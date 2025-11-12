KBC Group NV Acquires 161,364 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,492,023 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,364 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up 0.6% of KBC Group NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. KBC Group NV’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $237,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 21,200.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 256 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Arete raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $122,462.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,230.92. This trade represents a 41.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 273 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $44,067.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,213.68. This trade represents a 40.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 168,305 shares of company stock worth $27,858,392 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $173.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.80 and a 52-week high of $205.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.80%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

