Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the coffee company on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is a 1.6% increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61.

Starbucks has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Starbucks has a dividend payout ratio of 82.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Starbucks to earn $3.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.8%.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $86.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.56. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $75.50 and a 1 year high of $117.46. The firm has a market cap of $98.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.70, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

