Verus Capital Partners LLC Sells 5,776 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Verus Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,776 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 324.2% in the second quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 152.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

IJH opened at $65.33 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.27 and its 200 day moving average is $63.12.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

