Zacks Research Downgrades Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) to Hold

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

ADI has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $280.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.89.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $236.67 on Monday. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $158.65 and a 1-year high of $258.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $241.02 and its 200-day moving average is $232.95. The firm has a market cap of $116.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 12,500 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $3,078,125.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 63,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,525,570. The trade was a 16.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total value of $617,594.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,549 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,558.47. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,240 shares of company stock worth $15,301,891. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 251,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,916,000 after purchasing an additional 19,420 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 28.1% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 102,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,126,000 after buying an additional 22,461 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.2% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 126,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $678,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

