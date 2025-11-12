Passur Aerospace (PSSR) and Its Competitors Critical Comparison

Insider and Institutional Ownership
65.1% of shares of all “AEROSP/DEF EQ” companies are held by institutional investors. 62.0% of Passur Aerospace shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of shares of all “AEROSP/DEF EQ” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Volatility and Risk
Passur Aerospace has a beta of 8, meaning that its share price is 700% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Passur Aerospace’s rivals have a beta of 1.31, meaning that their average share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Passur Aerospace and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Passur Aerospace
|N/A
|N/A
|-0.21
|Passur Aerospace Competitors
|$3.78 billion
|$279.81 million
|17.41
Profitability
This table compares Passur Aerospace and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Passur Aerospace
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Passur Aerospace Competitors
|-34.46%
|-17.62%
|3.96%
About Passur Aerospace
PASSUR Aerospace, Inc., a business intelligence company, provides predictive analytics and decision support technology for the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's products, include ARiVAT EMPO, a dynamic gate-to-gate global flight tracking; ARiVA AWARE that provides continuous forecasts and alerts to achieve the most efficient execution of the daily operation; and ARiVA WORKFLOW, an integrated communication and collaboration on shared workflow platform to maximize use of existing assets and capacity. Its products also comprise ARiVA INTEL Data, a reporting and analytical tool that enable insights into operational performance to drive continuous improvement; ARIVA BIZAV, a complete set of tools to help forecast and manage the operation; ARIVA LFM, which ensures various landing fees and related charges are being fully and accurately captured and billed; and ARiVA STRATEGY that integrates commercial strategies and operational priorities. It serves airlines and airports. PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.
