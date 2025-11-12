Passur Aerospace (PSSR) and Its Competitors Critical Comparison

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.1% of shares of all “AEROSP/DEF EQ” companies are held by institutional investors. 62.0% of Passur Aerospace shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of shares of all “AEROSP/DEF EQ” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Passur Aerospace has a beta of 8, meaning that its share price is 700% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Passur Aerospace’s rivals have a beta of 1.31, meaning that their average share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Passur Aerospace and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Passur Aerospace N/A N/A -0.21 Passur Aerospace Competitors $3.78 billion $279.81 million 17.41

Profitability

Passur Aerospace’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Passur Aerospace. Passur Aerospace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Passur Aerospace and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Passur Aerospace N/A N/A N/A Passur Aerospace Competitors -34.46% -17.62% 3.96%

About Passur Aerospace

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc., a business intelligence company, provides predictive analytics and decision support technology for the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's products, include ARiVAT EMPO, a dynamic gate-to-gate global flight tracking; ARiVA AWARE that provides continuous forecasts and alerts to achieve the most efficient execution of the daily operation; and ARiVA WORKFLOW, an integrated communication and collaboration on shared workflow platform to maximize use of existing assets and capacity. Its products also comprise ARiVA INTEL Data, a reporting and analytical tool that enable insights into operational performance to drive continuous improvement; ARIVA BIZAV, a complete set of tools to help forecast and manage the operation; ARIVA LFM, which ensures various landing fees and related charges are being fully and accurately captured and billed; and ARiVA STRATEGY that integrates commercial strategies and operational priorities. It serves airlines and airports. PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

