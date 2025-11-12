Reviewing Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) & China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY)

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) and China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

Warrior Met Coal pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. China Shenhua Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Warrior Met Coal pays out 47.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. China Shenhua Energy pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Warrior Met Coal has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Warrior Met Coal and China Shenhua Energy”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Warrior Met Coal $1.22 billion 3.61 $250.60 million $0.67 125.40 China Shenhua Energy $47.07 billion 2.41 $8.68 billion $1.48 15.45

China Shenhua Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Warrior Met Coal. China Shenhua Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Warrior Met Coal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Warrior Met Coal has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Shenhua Energy has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Warrior Met Coal and China Shenhua Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Warrior Met Coal 2.87% 2.01% 1.59% China Shenhua Energy 17.88% 10.69% 7.91%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Warrior Met Coal and China Shenhua Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Warrior Met Coal 0 4 2 1 2.57 China Shenhua Energy 1 1 0 0 1.50

Warrior Met Coal presently has a consensus price target of $71.50, indicating a potential downside of 14.90%. China Shenhua Energy has a consensus price target of $32.50, indicating a potential upside of 42.17%. Given China Shenhua Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe China Shenhua Energy is more favorable than Warrior Met Coal.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.3% of Warrior Met Coal shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Warrior Met Coal shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Warrior Met Coal beats China Shenhua Energy on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, Alabama.

About China Shenhua Energy

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power Generation, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical. The Coal segment produces coal from surface and underground mines; and sells coal to power plants and metallurgical and coal chemical producers. The Power segment generates electric power through thermal, wind, water, and gas; and sells electric power to power grid companies. The Railway segment provides railway transportation services. The Port segment offers loading, transportation, and storage services. The Shipping segment provides shipment transportation services. The Coal Chemical segment produces and sells methanol; and polyethylene and polypropylene, as well as other by-products. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. China Shenhua Energy Company Limited operates as a subsidiary of China Energy Investment Corporation Limited.

