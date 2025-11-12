Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $290.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.09% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AMD. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.91.

Shares of AMD opened at $237.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $202.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.93. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $267.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $648,196.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 9,033 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,548.33. The trade was a 24.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total value of $3,767,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,714,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,529,181.40. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 264,118 shares of company stock worth $44,448,619 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after buying an additional 29,438 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $586,000. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 38.3% in the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

