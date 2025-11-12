What is Noble Financial’s Estimate for SGA FY2026 Earnings?

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Free Report) – Noble Financial dropped their FY2026 earnings estimates for Saga Communications in a report released on Monday, November 10th. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Saga Communications’ current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Saga Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Saga Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGA traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,931. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Saga Communications has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $14.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.51.

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.29). Saga Communications had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.30 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Saga Communications by 256.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Saga Communications by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saga Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $529,000. Finally, Mork Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saga Communications, Inc, a media company, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, country, classic country, hot/soft/urban adult contemporary, oldies, classic rock, rock, and news/talk.

