eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Lowered to $98.00 at Piper Sandler

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $102.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,MarketScreener reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EBAY. Citizens Jmp raised shares of eBay from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $90.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded eBay from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.69.

NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.79. 178,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,671,484. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. eBay has a 12 month low of $58.71 and a 12 month high of $101.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.81.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 41.45%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. eBay has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.090-4.140 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.360 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that eBay will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.22%.

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,439 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $397,423.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 93,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,361,385.76. This trade represents a 4.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 7,221 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $585,478.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 235,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,117,123.48. The trade was a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,317 shares of company stock valued at $5,361,568. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its holdings in eBay by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,689,267 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $791,714,000 after buying an additional 510,629 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in eBay by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,085,603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $674,061,000 after purchasing an additional 478,410 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in eBay by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,581,556 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $638,983,000 after purchasing an additional 140,160 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in eBay by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,109,481 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $481,525,000 after purchasing an additional 300,216 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,157,105 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $417,021,000 after purchasing an additional 322,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

