Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $535.00 target price (down from $670.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price target (down previously from $625.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $562.14.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SNPS

Synopsys Price Performance

NASDAQ SNPS traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $398.19. The stock had a trading volume of 172,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,397. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $467.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $514.89. The company has a market cap of $73.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $365.74 and a 52-week high of $651.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The semiconductor company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($1.45). Synopsys had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Synopsys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.760-12.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.760-2.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, Director Robert G. Painter purchased 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $425.44 per share, with a total value of $148,904.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,683.04. The trade was a 18.03% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.77, for a total transaction of $2,228,709.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,317 shares in the company, valued at $9,339,847.09. This trade represents a 19.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 30,894 shares of company stock worth $16,760,783 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synopsys

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 494.9% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,347,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $691,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Westbourne Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,505,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Synopsys by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 578,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,630,000 after purchasing an additional 75,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.