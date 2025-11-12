Wealth Quarterback LLC Acquires 8,760 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,760 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 651,044,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,411,543,000 after purchasing an additional 8,185,006 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth $5,266,758,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 113,957,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,222,711,000 after purchasing an additional 17,177,874 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 55,216,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,561,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in AT&T by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,339,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,508,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $25.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.97 and a 200-day moving average of $27.60. The stock has a market cap of $178.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.38 and a 52-week high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. AT&T had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $30.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on T shares. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.