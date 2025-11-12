What is Stifel Canada’s Estimate for LAR FY2026 Earnings?

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Stifel Canada lowered their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 10th. Stifel Canada analyst C. Mcgill now expects that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share.

Get Lithium Americas (Argentina) alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LAR. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. National Bankshares upgraded Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2.90 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Cormark raised Lithium Americas (Argentina) to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE LAR traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.10. 53,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,699,095. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $5.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $665.43 million and a P/E ratio of -8.20.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01).

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAR. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 1st quarter valued at $9,308,000. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,368,000. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the first quarter worth about $4,613,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the first quarter worth approximately $3,456,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,307,000. 49.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Argentina AG, a resource and materials company, focuses on advancing lithium projects in Argentina. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province; and the Pastos Grandes project located in Salta Province of Argentina. The company was formerly known as Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.