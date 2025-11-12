What is Stifel Canada’s Estimate for LAR FY2026 Earnings?

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2025

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LARFree Report) – Research analysts at Stifel Canada lowered their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 10th. Stifel Canada analyst C. Mcgill now expects that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LAR. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. National Bankshares upgraded Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2.90 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Cormark raised Lithium Americas (Argentina) to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE LAR traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.10. 53,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,699,095. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $5.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $665.43 million and a P/E ratio of -8.20.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LARGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01).

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAR. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 1st quarter valued at $9,308,000. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,368,000. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the first quarter worth about $4,613,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the first quarter worth approximately $3,456,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,307,000. 49.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Argentina AG, a resource and materials company, focuses on advancing lithium projects in Argentina. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province; and the Pastos Grandes project located in Salta Province of Argentina. The company was formerly known as Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAR)

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.