Wealth Quarterback LLC Boosts Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 0.8% of Wealth Quarterback LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Wise Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,145,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $343,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth $736,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $648,196.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 9,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,548.33. The trade was a 24.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 17,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.93, for a total value of $2,767,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 313,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,507,558.64. This trade represents a 5.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 264,118 shares of company stock valued at $44,448,619 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital set a $290.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.91.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD stock opened at $237.52 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $267.08. The firm has a market cap of $386.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.51, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

