Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.14, Zacks reports.

Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Down 1.2%

Mineralys Therapeutics stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,382. Mineralys Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $47.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 0.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MLYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Mineralys Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mineralys Therapeutics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Mineralys Therapeutics from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mineralys Therapeutics

In related news, insider David Malcom Rodman sold 10,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $445,970.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 71,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,376.55. This trade represents a 12.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srinivas Akkaraju bought 588,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $14,999,992.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 588,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,999,992.50. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 47,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,951,443 over the last 90 days. 25.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mineralys Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $776,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in Mineralys Therapeutics by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 37.8% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 205,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 56,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics by 78.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 263,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 116,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $688,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mineralys Therapeutics

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.

Featured Articles

