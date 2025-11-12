Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS.

Immunovant Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMVT traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,030. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.64. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 0.60. Immunovant has a 12-month low of $12.72 and a 12-month high of $30.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on IMVT. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Immunovant from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Immunovant presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.78.

Insider Activity at Immunovant

In related news, insider Michael Geffner sold 2,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $49,382.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 217,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,740.74. This trade represents a 1.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Jay S. Stout sold 2,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $47,955.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 200,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,821,490.42. The trade was a 1.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,972 shares of company stock valued at $143,908. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Immunovant

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Immunovant during the second quarter worth about $377,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Immunovant by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 42,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Immunovant by 20.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 11,438 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Immunovant by 6.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Immunovant by 48.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,007,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,222,000 after purchasing an additional 329,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

