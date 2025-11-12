Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Outlook for PNC Earnings

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group in a report issued on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.99. The consensus estimate for The PNC Financial Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $15.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q2 2026 earnings at $4.19 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.39 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $4.40 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $16.98 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $4.43 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $4.54 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $4.48 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $17.96 EPS.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 19.30%.The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PNC. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Wall Street Zen raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.47.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.2%

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $184.76 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $145.12 and a 52 week high of $216.26. The stock has a market cap of $72.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 3,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michael Duane Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total transaction of $183,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,073.14. The trade was a 14.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total transaction of $201,927.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 27,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,110,824.95. This represents a 3.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 2,151 shares of company stock worth $400,092 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.93%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

