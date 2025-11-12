Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (EFT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on November 28th

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.086 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:EFT traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $11.51. 17,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,833. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $13.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFT. Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 31,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 33.0% in the third quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 227,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP lifted its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 26,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

