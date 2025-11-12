BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (HYT) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Price Performance

NYSE HYT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.48. The stock had a trading volume of 70,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,975. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average of $9.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYT. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the third quarter valued at $6,555,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 13.2% in the second quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,773,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,793,000 after buying an additional 440,349 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the third quarter worth about $3,443,000. Readystate Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 671.7% in the third quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 309,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 269,189 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,014,000.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

