Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0992 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ETY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.80. 7,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,253. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.41. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $16.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,132,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,144,000 after purchasing an additional 482,352 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 141.3% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 280,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 164,262 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,239,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 5.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,593,579 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,984,000 after acquiring an additional 125,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 28.4% during the second quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 406,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 89,849 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

