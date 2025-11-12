Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stake in Linde PLC $LIN

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 280,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 24,034 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $131,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth about $2,097,793,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Linde by 172.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,407,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,121,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,702 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Linde by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,542,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,511,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,157 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,405,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,600,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,470,284,000 after purchasing an additional 453,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $426.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $199.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $408.65 and a 52 week high of $486.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $456.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $463.07.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.03. Linde had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.94 EPS. Linde’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.350-16.450 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. Linde’s payout ratio is 40.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Linde from $475.00 to $455.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $535.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $516.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.83.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

