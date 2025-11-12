Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $136.03 Million Position in Spotify Technology $SPOT

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 177,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,637 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $136,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 244.4% during the second quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPOT opened at $640.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $131.78 billion, a PE ratio of 100.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.67. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $411.40 and a 52-week high of $785.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $682.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $683.83.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $1.96. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Spotify Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPOT shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $895.00 to $850.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Argus assumed coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $845.00 price target for the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $800.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $860.00 to $830.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $729.94.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

