Bailard Inc. Grows Stake in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,012 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $23,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,369,188,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,382.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,030,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825,626 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 159.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,159,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557,388 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $401,420,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 14.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,903,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Argus set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $212.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $193.76 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $194.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.19%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

See Also

