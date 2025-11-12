Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,343,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,016 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $158,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 246.5% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 585.4% in the second quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $53.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.06 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.45 and a 200 day moving average of $47.83. The firm has a market cap of $391.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 15.70%.The business had revenue of $28.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.52%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Erste Group Bank raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Bank of America from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Ameriprise Financial raised Bank of America to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bank of America

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.