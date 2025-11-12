Loar (NYSE:LOAR) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.930-0.980 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $487.0 million-$495.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $491.7 million. Loar also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.980-1.03 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Loar in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Loar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Loar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Loar stock opened at $77.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.59 and a 200-day moving average of $80.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Loar has a twelve month low of $62.10 and a twelve month high of $99.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 166.32 and a beta of 0.19.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.13. Loar had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $126.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Loar has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.03 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.930-0.980 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Loar will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOAR. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Loar by 290.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,624,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,148 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Loar by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,520,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,984,000 after purchasing an additional 752,201 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Loar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,607,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Loar by 66.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,660,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,083,000 after buying an additional 662,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Loar by 553.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 455,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,264,000 after buying an additional 385,926 shares during the period.

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

