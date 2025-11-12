Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.94 and last traded at $44.84, with a volume of 562339 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COLL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.61.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 102.03% and a net margin of 7.72%.The company had revenue of $135.55 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Collegium Pharmaceutical

In related news, Director Gino Santini sold 5,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $201,011.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 95,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,534,611.98. This represents a 5.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas B. Smith sold 17,478 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total value of $671,504.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 70,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,699,542.88. The trade was a 19.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 69,272 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,640 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLL. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.3% during the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,157,743 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,374,000 after acquiring an additional 157,743 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.4% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371,448 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,938,000 after buying an additional 19,568 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.3% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 837,549 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,766,000 after buying an additional 11,074 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,075,000 after buying an additional 14,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 18.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 713,854 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,309,000 after buying an additional 109,655 shares during the period.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

