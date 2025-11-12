Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $95.54 and last traded at $95.48, with a volume of 1774243 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRUS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Merus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Truist Financial cut shares of Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Merus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.35.

Get Merus alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MRUS

Merus Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Merus

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merus in the first quarter worth approximately $589,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Merus by 3.8% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 343,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,467,000 after purchasing an additional 12,510 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Merus by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merus by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Merus by 324.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.