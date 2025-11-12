2,328 Shares in The Boeing Company $BA Acquired by Wealth Quarterback LLC

Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,328 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,513,061 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $317,032,000 after purchasing an additional 179,930 shares during the period. Advyzon Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.0% in the second quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 33,652 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,051,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Cvfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 45.4% in the second quarter. Cvfg LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Boeing by 2.1% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 38,399 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $226.10 per share, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,420. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total transaction of $270,003.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,904.96. This represents a 8.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE BA opened at $195.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $215.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.64. The firm has a market cap of $148.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 1.44. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $128.88 and a twelve month high of $242.69.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($6.96). The business had revenue of $23.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($10.44) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Boeing from $249.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Loop Capital set a $223.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BA

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.