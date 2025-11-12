Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.66 and last traded at $3.6550, with a volume of 11782332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Gerdau in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research lowered Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.80.

Gerdau Stock Down 1.5%

The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.03.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Gerdau had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Gerdau S.A. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gerdau Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.0521 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gerdau

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Gerdau by 15.3% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 23,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Gerdau by 22.3% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Gerdau by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 45,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Gerdau by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Gerdau by 68.9% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It also provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

Featured Articles

