Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TEN) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd (NYSE:TEN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.20 and last traded at $24.8840, with a volume of 170295 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on TEN. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Trading Up 1.7%

The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.77 and a 200 day moving average of $20.55. The stock has a market cap of $761.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.62 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Equities research analysts predict that Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tsakos Energy Navigation

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 312.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 3rd quarter worth $198,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

(Get Free Report)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.