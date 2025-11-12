Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.76 and last traded at $44.5530, with a volume of 448061 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FRGE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Forge Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Forge Global in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered Forge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised Forge Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Forge Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Get Forge Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FRGE

Forge Global Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm has a market capitalization of $605.20 million, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.17.

In other news, CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 7,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $153,508.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 575,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,833,964.10. This trade represents a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forge Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Forge Global by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 433,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,334,000 after purchasing an additional 23,952 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Forge Global by 27.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forge Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $728,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Forge Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,891,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new position in Forge Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

About Forge Global

(Get Free Report)

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company's platform solutions include trading solutions, a platform that connects investors with private company stockholders and enables them to facilitate private share transactions; and custody solutions, a non-depository trust company that enables clients to securely custody and manage assets through an online portal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Forge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.