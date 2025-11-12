Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Trading Down 22.7% – Here’s What Happened

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 22.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 480 and last traded at GBX 495.50. 3,336,975 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 599% from the average session volume of 477,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 641.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HFG. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Hilton Food Group from GBX 1,100 to GBX 1,090 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Hilton Food Group from GBX 1,050 to GBX 750 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 920.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 657.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 789.82. The company has a market capitalization of £447.17 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.82.

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported GBX 26.50 EPS for the quarter. Hilton Food Group had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 15.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Food Group plc will post 62.3340321 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steve Murrells acquired 12,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 659 per share, with a total value of £79,402.91. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Food Group plc is a leading international food and supply chain services partner. We partner with leading retailers, brands and food service partners across the world.

We offer a unique multi-category proposition of outstanding protein products including meat, seafood, vegan and vegetarian, and easier meals.

