Tobam Acquires 14,211 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Tobam boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 527.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,906 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,211 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 2.1% of Tobam’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Tobam’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,384,000 after purchasing an additional 28,231 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000. Apollon Financial LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, BluePointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at $307,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $326.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $346.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.53. The stock has a market cap of $296.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $234.60 and a 1 year high of $624.48.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $113.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.19 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $286.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $352.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $333.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UNH

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.