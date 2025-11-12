DraftKings Inc. $DKNG Stake Boosted by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in DraftKings by 7.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 8,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP increased its holdings in DraftKings by 3.7% in the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Northland Securities raised shares of DraftKings from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Northland Capmk raised DraftKings from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.66.

Insider Activity at DraftKings

In related news, CFO Alan Wayne Ellingson sold 44,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $2,006,715.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 128,131 shares in the company, valued at $5,753,081.90. This represents a 25.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan R. Moore sold 76,390 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $3,507,828.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,459.84. This trade represents a 99.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 337,916 shares of company stock valued at $14,118,881. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DraftKings Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $30.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.18 and its 200-day moving average is $39.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.51, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.86. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $53.61.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a negative return on equity of 22.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. DraftKings has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

