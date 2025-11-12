Canada Nickel (CVE:CNC) Stock Price Up 27.4% – Should You Buy?

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CVE:CNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 27.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.37 and last traded at C$1.35. 3,547,607 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 798% from the average session volume of 395,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.06.

Canada Nickel Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$306.10 million, a PE ratio of -14.20 and a beta of -0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.92.

Canada Nickel Company Profile

Canada Nickel Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, discovery, and development of nickel sulphide assets. It also develops zero-carbon production of nickel, cobalt, and iron. Its flagship project is the Crawford Nickel project located in northern Ontario, Canada. It serves electric vehicle, green energy, and stainless steel markets.

