Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR)

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 2,029 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 534% compared to the typical volume of 320 call options.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ TUR traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $33.01. 49,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,470. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.98. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.64 and a fifty-two week high of $38.55. The firm has a market cap of $168.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TUR. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 81.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 14,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 35,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

About iShares MSCI Turkey ETF

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

