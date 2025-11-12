inTEST Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:INTT)

inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 8,117 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 27,890% compared to the average volume of 29 call options.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of inTEST in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research cut shares of inTEST from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, inTEST presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.
NYSE:INTT traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.35. 15,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $104.13 million, a PE ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.25. inTEST has a 1 year low of $5.24 and a 1 year high of $9.77.
inTEST Corporation provides test and process technology solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.
