inTEST Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:INTT)

inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 8,117 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 27,890% compared to the average volume of 29 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of inTEST in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research cut shares of inTEST from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, inTEST presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of inTEST by 187.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 81,416 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd boosted its stake in shares of inTEST by 38.1% during the second quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 163,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 45,010 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in inTEST by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 212,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC raised its stake in inTEST by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in inTEST by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,467,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,259,000 after purchasing an additional 34,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INTT traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.35. 15,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $104.13 million, a PE ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.25. inTEST has a 1 year low of $5.24 and a 1 year high of $9.77.

inTEST Corporation provides test and process technology solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.

