Maple Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,039 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Maple Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. now owns 6,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 40,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.2% during the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.4% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 8,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of XOM stock opened at $119.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $504.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.49. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $123.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.45.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 59.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Bank of America raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Melius started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.67.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

