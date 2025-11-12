Geode Capital Management LLC Has $3.09 Billion Stock Holdings in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,965,748 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 300,570 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.33% of Comcast worth $3,090,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 906.8% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 403.5% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.50 to $41.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $27.45 on Wednesday. Comcast Corporation has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $44.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $100.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 18.33%.The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.