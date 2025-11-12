Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,026,363 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 407,282 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.62% of Applied Materials worth $3,836,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 65,494 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $9,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 36,293 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in Applied Materials by 155.8% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 13,098 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,929 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Price Performance

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $228.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $208.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.70. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.74 and a 52 week high of $242.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.84.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Bank of America raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.31.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

