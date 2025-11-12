Giles Wilson Purchases 176 Shares of Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Stock

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report) insider Giles Wilson bought 176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 85 per share, with a total value of £149.60.

Giles Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 13th, Giles Wilson purchased 167 shares of Dr. Martens stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 89 per share, for a total transaction of £148.63.

On Wednesday, October 8th, Giles Wilson bought 114 shares of Dr. Martens stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 90 per share, with a total value of £102.60.

On Thursday, September 11th, Giles Wilson acquired 167 shares of Dr. Martens stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 90 per share, for a total transaction of £150.30.

On Monday, September 1st, Giles Wilson bought 105,838 shares of Dr. Martens stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 91 per share, with a total value of £96,312.58.

On Monday, September 1st, Giles Wilson sold 30,000 shares of Dr. Martens stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 91, for a total value of £27,300.

On Monday, September 1st, Giles Wilson acquired 30,019 shares of Dr. Martens stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 91 per share, for a total transaction of £27,317.29.

On Monday, September 1st, Giles Wilson sold 105,785 shares of Dr. Martens stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 90, for a total value of £95,206.50.

Dr. Martens Price Performance

Shares of LON DOCS traded down GBX 0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 86.25. 71,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,129,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.27, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Dr. Martens plc has a 1 year low of GBX 43.02 and a 1 year high of GBX 100.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 91.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 79.28. The company has a market cap of £833.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.50, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Peel Hunt raised Dr. Martens to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 6,000.

Dr. Martens Company Profile

Founded in 1960, Dr. Martens is an iconic British brand with a global presence. “Docs” or “DMs” were originally

produced for their durability for workers, before being adopted by diverse youth subcultures and associated musical

movements. Today, Dr. Martens has transcended its roots while still celebrating its proud history.

