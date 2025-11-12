Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Director Joseph Moskowitz Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 23,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,110. The trade was a 4.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Aflac Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Aflac stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $113.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.78. The company has a market capitalization of $59.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.83. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $96.95 and a one year high of $115.43.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 15.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

Aflac announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 12th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Aflac’s payout ratio is 30.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aflac

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 6.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 29,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

