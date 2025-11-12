UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Director Sells $50,926.60 in Stock

UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $50,926.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,483.90. This represents a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

UMB Financial Stock Up 0.4%

UMBF traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.28. 14,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,909. UMB Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $129.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.34.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The bank reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.22. UMB Financial had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $678.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that UMB Financial Corporation will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UMB Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UMBF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in UMB Financial by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,011,000 after purchasing an additional 77,998 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the first quarter valued at $356,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in UMB Financial by 54.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in UMB Financial by 39.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on UMBF. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (down from $148.00) on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Barclays set a $155.00 price objective on UMB Financial and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on UMB Financial in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UMB Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.20.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

