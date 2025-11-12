ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ) CEO Robert Rasmus Purchases 50,000 Shares

Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQ – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Rasmus purchased 50,000 shares of ARQ stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $189,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 70,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,021.22. This represents a 241.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ARQ Stock Up 13.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQ traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.93. 224,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,805. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.94. Arq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $8.11. The company has a market cap of $167.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.25 and a beta of 1.96.

ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $35.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.63 million. ARQ had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arq, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARQ during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of ARQ by 13.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of ARQ in the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ARQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. 18.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of ARQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of ARQ from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ARQ in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut ARQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on ARQ in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.33.

Arq, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to the power generation industry. The company operates through the following Segments: Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes the Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

