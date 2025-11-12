Insider Buying: Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Director Purchases 7,500 Shares of Stock

Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) Director Andrew Thomas Molson purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.79 per share, for a total transaction of $350,925.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 22,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,980.66. This represents a 49.49% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Molson Coors Beverage stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.55. 162,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,478,393. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.80. Molson Coors Beverage Company has a 52-week low of $42.94 and a 52-week high of $64.66.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 8.61%. Molson Coors Beverage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.360-5.360 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage Company will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TAP shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 151.8% in the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 952.8% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 64.2% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

