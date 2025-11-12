FY2027 Earnings Estimate for Trisura Group Issued By Cormark

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trisura Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 10th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.91 for the year. The consensus estimate for Trisura Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$802.21 million during the quarter. Trisura Group had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 16.30%.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TSU. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Desjardins set a C$54.00 price objective on Trisura Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.71.

Trisura Group Stock Performance

TSU traded up C$0.95 on Wednesday, hitting C$40.15. 10,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,026. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$38.72 and its 200-day moving average is C$40.27. Trisura Group has a 12 month low of C$30.77 and a 12 month high of C$44.99. The company has a market cap of C$1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.14.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd is a Canadian based company engages in the provision of specialty insurance. The company’s operations currently include specialty property and casualty insurance (Surety, Risk Solutions, and Corporate Insurance business lines), underwritten predominantly in Canada. The operating business segments are Trisura Guarantee, Trisura Specialty, and Trisura International.

