Insider Buying: Volution Group (LON:FAN) Insider Buys 3,719 Shares of Stock

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN – Get Free Report) insider Celia Baxter acquired 3,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 628 per share, with a total value of £23,355.32.

Volution Group Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of LON FAN traded down GBX 3 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 635. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,457. The stock has a market cap of £1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 641.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 627.91. Volution Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 451.50 and a 12 month high of GBX 720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.97, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Get Volution Group alerts:

Volution Group (LON:FAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported GBX 33.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Volution Group had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 17.78%. On average, analysts anticipate that Volution Group plc will post 30.0441826 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Volution Group from GBX 600 to GBX 680 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Volution Group from GBX 720 to GBX 730 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 625 price target on shares of Volution Group in a report on Friday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Volution Group from GBX 780 to GBX 820 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Volution Group from GBX 700 to GBX 740 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 719.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FAN

Volution Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Volution Group plc (LSE: FAN) is a leading supplier of ventilation products to the residential and commercial construction markets in the UK, the Nordics, Central Europe and Australasia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Volution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.