Insider Buying: Volution Group (LON:FAN) Insider Buys 3,719 Shares of Stock

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN – Get Free Report) insider Celia Baxter acquired 3,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 628 per share, with a total value of £23,355.32.
Volution Group Trading Down 0.5%
Shares of LON FAN traded down GBX 3 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 635. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,457. The stock has a market cap of £1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 641.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 627.91. Volution Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 451.50 and a 12 month high of GBX 720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.97, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.28.
Volution Group (LON:FAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported GBX 33.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Volution Group had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 17.78%. On average, analysts anticipate that Volution Group plc will post 30.0441826 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Volution Group Company Profile
Volution Group plc (LSE: FAN) is a leading supplier of ventilation products to the residential and commercial construction markets in the UK, the Nordics, Central Europe and Australasia.
