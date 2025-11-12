Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) Insider Jonathan James Sykes Sells 150,000 Shares

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan James Sykes sold 150,000 shares of Henry Boot stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 221, for a total value of £331,500.

Henry Boot Stock Performance

Shares of BOOT traded down GBX 3.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 223.80. 14,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,491. The company has a market capitalization of £299.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.80. Henry Boot PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 195 and a twelve month high of GBX 249.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 219.25 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 222.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Get Henry Boot alerts:

Henry Boot (LON:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported GBX 4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Henry Boot had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 2.79%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Henry Boot PLC will post 18.2106097 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Henry Boot from GBX 262 to GBX 264 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 264.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Henry Boot

Henry Boot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Henry Boot is one of the UK’s leading land, property development, home building and construction businesses – and we’ve been transforming land and spaces since 1886. Listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1919, we’re renowned for quality, expertise, delivery and a partnership approach across the group – which comprises, Hallam Land, HBD, Stonebridge, Henry Boot Construction, Banner Plant and Road Link.

Operating across the UK, and employing over 500 people, we focus on three key markets: urban development, industrial and logistics and residential.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Boot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Boot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.