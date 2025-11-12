McKesson Corporation $MCK Shares Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service raised its position in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 376,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,577 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in McKesson were worth $276,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in McKesson by 278.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK opened at $855.78 on Wednesday. McKesson Corporation has a 1 year low of $558.13 and a 1 year high of $867.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $764.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $726.81. The company has a market capitalization of $106.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.51.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $9.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $1.02. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 196.66% and a net margin of 0.84%.The company had revenue of $103.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.07 EPS. McKesson’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 10.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Zacks Research raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on McKesson from $816.00 to $914.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $820.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $873.00 to $927.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $887.69.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $861.63, for a total transaction of $283,476.27. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,614.64. This trade represents a 50.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 11,930 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.63, for a total transaction of $8,418,165.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,987.56. This trade represents a 74.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,189 shares of company stock valued at $16,787,319. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

