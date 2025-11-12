Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service grew its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,268,516 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $291,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $988,822,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3,536.2% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,011,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $232,767,000 after buying an additional 983,855 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 29.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,699,109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $873,878,000 after buying an additional 850,025 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 61,054.6% in the first quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 625,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $147,650,000 after buying an additional 623,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,096,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $253.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.63.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $224.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $224.12 and a 200-day moving average of $224.54. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52-week low of $204.66 and a 52-week high of $256.84.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 28.73%.The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

