Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.37 Million Stake in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 47.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,018 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,913,628 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $23,592,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,942 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 9,258,518 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,484,616,000 after purchasing an additional 600,386 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 5.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,014,148 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,419,037,000 after purchasing an additional 437,435 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,039,196,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,362,035 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,707,316,000 after purchasing an additional 295,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $221.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.23.

CRM opened at $244.13 on Wednesday. Salesforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.48 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.99. The stock has a market cap of $232.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were paid a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

In other news, Director David Blair Kirk acquired 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $254.66 per share, with a total value of $865,844.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at $973,819.84. The trade was a 801.89% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.12, for a total value of $565,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,233,709.52. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 69,872 shares of company stock worth $17,257,913 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

